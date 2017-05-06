US Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identi...

US Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified as 15-year veteran - VIDEO: ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

The Navy SEAL killed in action in Somalia this week was a distingusihed 15-year veteran who had had been awarded the Bronze star for heroism in combat four times. Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, was killed during an operation against Al Shabab on May 5 in a remote area approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu, the Pentagon said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,282 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC