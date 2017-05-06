US Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified as 15-year veteran - VIDEO: ...
The Navy SEAL killed in action in Somalia this week was a distingusihed 15-year veteran who had had been awarded the Bronze star for heroism in combat four times. Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, was killed during an operation against Al Shabab on May 5 in a remote area approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu, the Pentagon said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC