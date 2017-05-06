US Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified as 15-year veteran - VIDEO: ...

The Navy SEAL killed in action in Somalia this week was a distingusihed 15-year veteran who had had been awarded the Bronze star for heroism in combat four times. Senior Chief Special Warfare Operator Kyle Milliken, 38, was killed during an operation against Al Shabab on May 5 in a remote area approximately 40 miles west of Mogadishu, the Pentagon said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.