UNICEF seeks 148 mln USD to help Somali women, children

A child eats food at Misan Internally Displaced Persons camp in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, on Feb. 12, 2017. In its situation report released on Tuesday, UNICEF said it has a funding gap of 38 percent against the revised appeal, stating that continued and timely donor support is critical to scale up the response and avert a famine.

