UN chief: Drought-stricken Somalia 'hangs in the balance' - Thu, 11 May 2017 PST

UN chief: Drought-stricken Somalia 'hangs in the balance'

British Prime Minster Theresa May and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Thursday for more support for drought-stricken Somalia, with the U.N. chief requesting another $900 million in aid this year. They spoke at a high-level conference to address the Horn of Africa nation's deepening humanitarian and security crisis.

Chicago, IL

