UN agency returns 62,372 Somali refugees from Kenya

The UN refugee agency said Monday it had repatriated some 62,372 Somali refugees from Dadaab camp in northeast Kenya since the return exercise begun in December 2014. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in its bi-weekly update that some 707 refugees were supported to return to their home in Somalia voluntarily in the past ten days.

