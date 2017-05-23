UN agency repatriates 64,761 Somalis refugees from Kenya

Nairobi, May 23 The UN refugee agency said it had repatriated some 64,761 Somali refugees from Kenya since the voluntary return exercise begun in December, 2014. The UNHCR said on Monday in its bi-weekly update released in Nairobi that some 63,535 refugees were supported to return to their home in Somalia from the Dadaab refugee camp in northeast Kenya, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.