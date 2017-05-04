U.S. says American service member killed in Somalia

A U.S. service member has been killed in Somalia during a Somali-led mission against the al Shabaab militant group, U.S. military officials said on Friday. U.S. Africa Command said the service member died on Thursday while U.S. forces were advising and assisting a Somali National Army operation about 40 miles west of Mogadishu near Barii, Somalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.