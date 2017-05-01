Trans Capital DHC7 near Belet Uen on ...

Trans Capital DHC7 near Belet Uen on Apr 5th 2017, engine shut down in flight

A Trans Capital Airlines de Havilland Dash DHC-7-100 on behalf of the United Nations, registration C-GTGO performing flight UN-657P from Belet Uen to Mogadishu with 14 people on board, was climbing through FL120 out of Belet Uen when the crew observed an abnormally high T5 temperature on engine #4 , which rose above normal temperatures together with a spike in the engine torque.

Chicago, IL

