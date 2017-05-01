Trans Capital DHC7 near Belet Uen on Apr 5th 2017, engine shut down in flight

Last Update: Monday, May 1st 2017 21:29Z 20523 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to May 1st 2017 Version 1.03 prepares for iOS9.3.3 and iOS10 and permits full offline reading, tracking of already read articles, introduces colour coding and includes some minor app improvements. A Trans Capital Airlines de Havilland Dash DHC-7-100 on behalf of the United Nations, registration C-GTGO performing flight UN-657P from Belet Uen to Mogadishu with 14 people on board, was climbing through FL120 out of Belet Uen when the crew observed an abnormally high T5 temperature on engine #4 , which rose above normal temperatures together with a spike in the engine torque.

