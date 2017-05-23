Three Kenyan police killed by suspect...

Three Kenyan police killed by suspected al Shabaab landmine

Three police officers were killed in eastern Kenya on Wednesday when their vehicle hit a landmine, a senior official said, in an attack claimed by Somali jihadist group al Shabaab. The officers were part of a three-vehicle early morning patrol in the Somali border region when their truck hit the improvised explosive device , North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamud Ali Saleh said.

