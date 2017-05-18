Threat of malnutrition still high in Somalia despite onset of rains - ICRC

Threat of malnutrition still high in ...

NAIROBI: Rains in Somalia have brought relief from drought but malnutrition remains a threat, the International Red Cross said on Friday, with the number of children admitted to its feeding centres nationwide nearly doubling over the last year. Somalia is coming out of a severe drought that meant more than half its 12 million citizens were expected to need aid by July.

