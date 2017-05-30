Their American Dream Deferred, Deport...

Their American Dream Deferred, Deported Somalis Arrive Home

Friday May 26

A group of 50 Somali nationals deported from the United States arrived in Mogadishu on Friday, officials says. The Somali ambassador to United States, Ahmed Isse Awad, told VOA Somali that the 50 deportees are the second group to be sent to Mogadishu this month.

