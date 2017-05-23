Suicide bomber kills five in Somalia's northern Puntland region

A suicide bomber killed five people, including a policeman, and injured 12 others on Tuesday at a police checkpoint in Somalia's northern Puntland region, a local governor said, the first such attack in three years. Although suicide bombings are common in the capital of Mogadishu, they are relatively rare in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, where the security forces are relatively regularly paid and receive substantial U.S. assistance.

