Suicide bomber kills five in Somalia's northern Puntland region

A suicide bomber killed five people, including a policeman, and injured 12 others on Tuesday at a police checkpoint in Somalia's northern Puntland region, a local governor said, the first such attack in three years. Although suicide bombings are common in the capital of Mogadishu, they are relatively rare in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, where the security forces are relatively regularly paid and receive substantial U.S. assistance.

