Somalis needing food aid increase to ...

Somalis needing food aid increase to 6.7 mln: UN

12 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

An estimated number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in Somalia has increased to 6.7 million, more than half the population of the country, the UN said on Wednesday. The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate despite the rains, which are below average in all areas.

