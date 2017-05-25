Somaliland Says UAE Can Launch Attack...

Somaliland Says UAE Can Launch Attacks From New Base

A top official said Friday that forces from the United Arab Emirates could soon be flying fighter jets from a new base in the breakaway republic of Somaliland. Somaliland Foreign Minister Saad Ali Shire said the UAE could use the base in the town of Berbera for any purpose, including "training, surveillance and military operations."

