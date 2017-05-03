Somalia's regional state urged to dialogue to resolve differences
The United Nations and international partners in Somalia on Tuesday called on leaders in the regional state of Galmudug to resolve their differences through dialogue and reconciliation. In a joint statement issued in Mogadishu, the envoys from the UN, Africa Union, EU, U.S. decried that dialogue aimed at achieving reconciliation has stalled "The partners call on all parties to avoid any actions that could undermine reconciliation efforts, and they stand ready to facilitate the reconciliation process if all parties agree," the partners said.
