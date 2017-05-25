Somalia: Turkey to Help Somalia Rebui...

Somalia: Turkey to Help Somalia Rebuild Infrastructure, SNA

Turkey has been helping to heal the wounds of the people of Somalia for years, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on humanitarian aid, infrastructure projects, schools, hospitals and in every other possible way. Turkey's Ambassador to Somalia Olgan Bekar talked to Daily Sabah during an exclusive interview about Ankara's projects and future plans for Somalia and the current atmosphere in the country.

