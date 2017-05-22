Somalia: Thousands of Students Sit for High School Exams Despite Militant Threat

More than 23,000 Somali students are sitting their final Secondary School exams despite recent militant threats that it will punish parents who send their children to Western-style schools and universities. Somalia's minister of education, Abdurahman Dahir Osman, said the exams, which began Saturday, will be conducted in 77 centers across five federal states - Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, Jubaland and Benadir.

