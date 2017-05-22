Somalia: Thousands of Students Sit fo...

Somalia: Thousands of Students Sit for High School Exams Despite Militant Threat

Saturday May 20 Read more: Voice of America

More than 23,000 Somali students are sitting their final Secondary School exams despite recent militant threats that it will punish parents who send their children to Western-style schools and universities. Somalia's minister of education, Abdurahman Dahir Osman, said the exams, which began Saturday, will be conducted in 77 centers across five federal states - Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, Jubaland and Benadir.

Chicago, IL

