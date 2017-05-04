Somalia: Slain Minister Siraji Buried, Govt Opens Probe

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has ordered an investigation into what he called an "unfortunate tragedy" as the country buried a minister killed by another official's guards. Mohamed on Thursday cut short his trip to Ethiopia and prayed at the coffin of Abbas Abdullahi Siraji, the 31-year-old minister of public works and reconstruction, who was shot dead on Wednesday outside the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.