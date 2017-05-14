Somalia says regional al-Shabab leader is killed in raid

Both Somalia and the US are stepping up efforts against the Somalia-based al-Shabab, which has carried out attacks in other parts of East Africa and continues to target the Somali capital with deadly bombings. Milliken was killed during an operation against the al-Shabab extremist group in a remote area about 40 miles west of Mogadishu , the African country's capital, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.