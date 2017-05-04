Somalia says regional al-Shabab leade...

Somalia says regional al-Shabab leader is killed in raid

A regional leader of the al-Shabab extremist group has been killed in a raid by Somalia's military, the government announced Sunday, as the country's new offensive against the fighters moves ahead. The statement by Somalia's information minister said Lower Shabelle regional leader Moalin Osman Abdi Badil and three associates were killed Friday in Bariire village west of the capital, Mogadishu.

