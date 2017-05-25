Somalia military court executes militant over attacks
A Somali military court on Thursday executed an Al-Shabaab militant behind the killing of a senior security officer in Middle Shabelle region mid last year. Deputy prosecutor Mumin Hussein Abdullahi said that the court carried out his execution by firing squad in Mogadishu's Police Academy field.
