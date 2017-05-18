Somalia: Measles vaccination campaign launched in Mogadishu

The World Health Organization with the Federal Government of Somalia and UNICEF launched a preventative measles vaccination campaign yesterday targeting 125 000 children aged 6 to 59 months from communities of internally displaced persons in Banadir and Afgoye. The campaign was launched by the Deputy Mayor of Mogadishu, Director-General for Federal Ministry of Health and other government officials, in attendance with officials from WHO and UNICEF at the Banadir region meeting hall.

