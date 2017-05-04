Somalia: Govt Troops Thought Minister's Vehicle 'Ferrying Insurgents'
The new Somalia government has been dealt a major blow following the killing of the Public Works and Reconstruction minister Abbas Abdullahi Siraji. Initial reports indicated that government forces opened fire on the minister's vehicle near Villa Somalia, the state house in Mogadishu.
