Somalia consults on Draft Communications Law

Somali Update reports that the ministry has discussed the proposed legislation with representatives from the Information Communication Technology Working Group, comprising public and private sector stakeholders, at a conference in Mogadishu. Deputy Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Ibrahim Yarow Isaq, said the is now in the final stages of receiving comments and contributions from industry stakeholders before the Draft Communications Law is finalised and submitted to the Cabinet and Parliament for approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.