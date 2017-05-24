Somalia Car Bomb Kills at Least 4 in ...

Somalia Car Bomb Kills at Least 4 in Capital, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

A Somali police officer says at least four people have been killed and more than 10 injured in a car bomb blast in the capital, Mogadishu. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC