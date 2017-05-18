Somalia: Big influx at nutritional feeding centres for children
The nutritional feeding centre for malnourished children supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross in Baidoa, Somalia has more than twice as many young patients this year as one year ago, underscoring the large food needs in the country. "One look at our nutritional feeding centre shows how high the needs are for Somalia's children," Dominik Stillhart, the global director of operations for the ICRC, said after visiting the feeding centre this week.
