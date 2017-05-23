Somali Suicide Bomber Kills 4 at Punt...

Somali Suicide Bomber Kills 4 at Puntland Checkpoint

A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has blown himself up at a military checkpoint in northern Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland, killing at least four people.

