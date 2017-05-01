Somali Militants Kill Two Men Accused of Rape, Al Shabaab Says
Somali Islamist militants said they publicly stoned one man to death and shot dead another on Monday after both were accused of raping a girl in central Somalia. A senior militant spokesman said the group had picked up both men in the town of Beledweyne, where the rape occurred.
