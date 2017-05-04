Somali government says kills senior al Shabaab chief: statement
An al Shabaab chief, Moalim Osman Abdi Badil, and three fighters were killed in fighting in Lower Shabelle region on Friday, Somalia's information minister said in a statement on Sunday. A U.S. Navy SEAL was killed and two troops wounded in a raid on Friday on an al Shabaab militant compound in what appeared to be the first U.S. combat death in the African country since the 1993 "Black Hawk Down" incident.
