Shabaab car bomb attack kills six in Mogadishu1 hour ago

At least six people were killed and about 10 injured today in a car bomb attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu claimed by militant Islamist group Shabaab, police told AFP. The car exploded next to an Italian cafe on a key thoroughfare in the centre of the city which leads to the presidential palace, in the latest such attack in the violence-scarred country.

