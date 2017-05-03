Senior Al-Shabaab militant surrenders...

Senior Al-Shabaab militant surrenders to Jubaland State force

Read more: Xinhuanet

A senior Al-Shabaab militant on Tuesday surrendered to Jubaland State forces in El-Wak town in Gedo region of southern Somalia, officials said. Security Minister for Jubaland State in Somalia Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur said the militant member took advantage of the Somalia president's amnesty offer.

