Roadside blast kills 5 Somali soldiers

At least five Somali soldiers were killed and one injured in a roadside bomb attack about 40 kilometers west of the administrative capital of Southwest state in Somalia on Monday. Information Minister for Southwest State Ugaas Hassan told Xinhua that a heavy fighting between their forces and Al-Shabaab militants broke out after the deadly ambush attack and caused casualties on the militants.

