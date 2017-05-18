Over 30,000 Somalis return from conflict-hit Yemen: UNHCR
Mogadishu, May 19 - Some 30,600 Somalis have returned to their country from Yemen since the beginning of war in Yemen in 2015, the UN refugee agency said on Friday. The UNHCR said increasing numbers of Somalis are approaching the agency for assistance to support their return, citing safety concerns and limited access to services in Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.
