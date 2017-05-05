Navy SEAL Killed in Somalia, the Firs...

Navy SEAL Killed in Somalia, the First Combat Death Since 'Black Hawk Down'

A U.S. Navy SEAL has become the first American military casualty in Somalia in decades, killed while accompanying Somali forces raiding an al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab hideout. "U.S forces were conducting a partnered operation-targeting an al- Shabaab group that had been associated with attacks against US, Somalia and AMISOM forces," from the African Union Mission in Somalia, Pentagon spokesman Capt.

