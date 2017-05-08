Navy Seal killed in Somalia praised a...

Navy Seal killed in Somalia praised as hometown hero

The Navy SEAL from Falmouth, Maine, who was killed in Somalia last week has been praised as a "hometown hero" who answered a calling to serve his country, according to a tribute posted on the Falmouth police website. Kyle Milliken, a 38-year-old senior chief petty officer, died Thursday during a mission in support of Somali army forces fighting Al Shabab, an extremist group affiliated with Al Qaeda.

Chicago, IL

