Navy Seal killed in Somalia praised as hometown hero

The Navy SEAL from Falmouth, Maine, who was killed in Somalia last week has been praised as a "hometown hero" who answered a calling to serve his country, according to a tribute posted on the Falmouth police website. Kyle Milliken, a 38-year-old senior chief petty officer, died Thursday during a mission in support of Somali army forces fighting Al Shabab, an extremist group affiliated with Al Qaeda.

