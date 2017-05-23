Militants Attack 14 villages in Southern Somalia
Al-Shabab militants have attacked some 14 villages in southern Somalia, in an apparent attempt to disrupt a planned government offensive. Most of the villages that came under attack Tuesday are located near the towns of K50 and Murri, about 50 kilometers south of the capital, Mogadishu.
