Large explosion near center of Somali capital Mogadishu: Reuters witness

Yesterday

Two soldiers died when a car bomb exploded as they were trying to defuse it in Somalia's capital on Wednesday, police said. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but al Shabaab militants have launched a string of attacks in Mogadishu and beyond in their bid to impose their brand of Islam.

Chicago, IL

