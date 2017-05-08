Key Somali terror leader killed by local forces, days after Navy SEAL's death

A key leader in the al Qaeda-affiliated terror group Al-Shabaab was killed during a counterterrorism operation targeting the group's main stronghold in western Somalia. Moalin Osman Abdi Badil, head of the group's Lower Shabelle faction, and three Al-Shabaab members were killed in a raid led by Somali forces in the Barii region, roughly 40 miles west of the capital of Mogadishu, according to a statement by the country's information ministry.

