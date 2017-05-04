Kenya: Analysts Sceptical of Impact i...

Kenya: Analysts Sceptical of Impact in Somalia of Kenya Arms Purchases

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Military analysts are raising questions about the potential strategic impact of two weapons systems Kenya has been cleared to purchase in the US for use against Al-Shabaab in Somalia. The Kenyan government could spend up to $671 million in a pair of pending deals involving a dozen attack helicopters and the same number of weaponised agricultural aircraft.

Chicago, IL

