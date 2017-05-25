Islamic State claims suicide bombing ...

Islamic State claims suicide bombing in Somalia

Yesterday

The Islamic State has claimed a suicide bombing on a security checkpoint in the Somalian city of Bosaso, which is located in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland. The attack marks one of, if not the first time the Islamic State has claimed a suicide attack in Somalia.

