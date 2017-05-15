How American Special Operators Gradually Returned to Somalia

The death of Navy SEAL Kyle Milliken and the wounding of two more U.S. troops in Somalia this month marked the first deadly engagement for American forces in the country since the Battle of Mogadishu of October 1993. The two events differ in notable respects, not least in their magnitude - the battle of October 3-4 , 1993, resulted in 18 Americans killed and 79 wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.