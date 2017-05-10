Hell to Heartland: U.S. Boots on the ...

Hell to Heartland: U.S. Boots on the Ground to Help Somali Army Combat Al-Shabaab

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KSTP

American troops are on the ground in Somalia for the first time in almost 25 years. An Army general tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they won't be coming home anytime soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,920,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC