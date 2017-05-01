Germany Pledges 70 Million Euros to A...

Germany Pledges 70 Million Euros to Aid Somalia Fight Hunger

Monday

Germany says it will double the 70 million euros it has already pledged to help Somalia cope with the severe drought and hunger that is threatening millions of people across this Horn of Africa nation. The promise was made during a surprise visit by Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to the Somali capital, Mogadishu, Monday.

