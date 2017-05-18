Four killed in car explosion in Somal...

Four killed in car explosion in Somalia's Mogadishu

Xinhuanet

At least three Somali security forces and a bomber were killed when a car loaded with explosive blew up as the security officers tried to intercept it at a checkpoint in Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said. A police source told Xinhua two of the forces killed in the Al-Shabaab attack were from the police while the third was a soldier from National Intelligence Agency .

