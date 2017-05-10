EU gives $53 million to boost educati...

EU gives $53 million to boost education in Somalia

Mogadishu, May 11 - The EU has unveiled a $53 million funding to boost the education sector in Somalia. EU Ambassador to Somalia Veronique Lorenzo expressed Europe's solidarity with Somalia, in the wake of the devastating drought that has caused untold suffering and death, Xinhua news agency reported.

