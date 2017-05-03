Ethiopia, Germany Agree to Boost Part...

Ethiopia, Germany Agree to Boost Partnership

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel discussed on how to further strengthen the two countries' partnerships and cooperation on regional and international affairs. Both countries agreed to support efforts of rebuilding Somalia through maintaining the existing peace and security and creating jobs for Somali youth.

