Ethiopia, Germany Agree to Boost Partnership
Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel discussed on how to further strengthen the two countries' partnerships and cooperation on regional and international affairs. Both countries agreed to support efforts of rebuilding Somalia through maintaining the existing peace and security and creating jobs for Somali youth.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
