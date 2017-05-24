.com | ISIS claims first suicide attack in Somalia, kills 5

.com | ISIS claims first suicide atta...

A drunk cop video has sparked conversation on social media about Zimbabwean police brutality, and the death of a Tunisian protester at the hands of police has sparked fears of more unrest. Mogadishu - The Islamic State group has claimed its first suicide attack in Somalia that left five dead as it steps up activities in a region dominated by the Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab.

