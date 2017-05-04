Cholera outbreak kills 618 in Somalia since January
An outbreak of cholera/ acute watery diarrhoea in Somalia has killed 618 people since January, the UN humanitarian agency said on Thursday. The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its latest bulletin that the AWD/cholera outbreak is affecting 13 out of 18 Somali regions.
