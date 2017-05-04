Chinese navy hands over three pirates...

Chinese navy hands over three pirates to Somali authorities

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

A Chinese navy ship handed over three suspected pirates to Somali authorities on Friday, police said, underscoring the determination of international naval forces to stamp out a resurgence of piracy this year. The pirates were involved in the attempted hijacking in April of the OS35, a Tuvalu-flagged cargo ship that was rescued by the Chinese navy after the crew sent a distress call.

Chicago, IL

