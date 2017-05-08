Car bomb hits Mogadishu cafe, killing...

Car bomb hits Mogadishu cafe, killing 5, say Somalia police

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Somali security walk near a burning car after a car bomb attack on a restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, May, 8, 2017. A Somali police officer said the car bomb exploded at a restaurant cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, Monday, leaving many dead and injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC