AU seeks strategies to cut road accidents on convoys in Somalia
The African Union mission in Somalia has called for strategies to reduce road traffic accidents involving its personnel in the Horn of Africa nation. AMISOM said it convened a meeting in Mogadishu this week which discussed ways of reducing the number of civilian casualties in road accidents involving AMISOM convoys.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
