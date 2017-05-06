AU seeks strategies to cut road accid...

AU seeks strategies to cut road accidents on convoys in Somalia

Read more: Xinhuanet

The African Union mission in Somalia has called for strategies to reduce road traffic accidents involving its personnel in the Horn of Africa nation. AMISOM said it convened a meeting in Mogadishu this week which discussed ways of reducing the number of civilian casualties in road accidents involving AMISOM convoys.

Chicago, IL

